Sunny Bay Extra Large Heating Pad for Lower Back and Shoulder Joint with Straps, Heating Pad Lower Back, Microwave Hot Compress, Moist Heat Wrap, Shoulder Pain Wrap. FULL COVERAGE: Our Sunny Bay thermal neck wrap provides full coverage reaching even your hardest to reach neck, shoulder, and back pain. Our light weight and full coverage heat wrap provides a great option for anyone seeking pain relief. This product's large heating area is unmatched by any portable heating wraps.