SPOKANE, Wash., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stillwater Insurance Group now offers Dwelling Fire rates on IBQ's comparative rater.
Independent insurance agents can compare rates for Stillwater and other insurance carriers all in one place. Agents only need to enter information once in IBQ to get dwelling fire rates from multiple carriers.
"We're excited to make it easier for agents to get our Dwelling Fire rates," said Larry Mortensen, VP of Property Product Development at Stillwater. "We already offer Auto and Home rates on IBQ so this addition helps our agents streamline their workflows."
"Offering Dwelling Fire is a big advantage for the IBQ platform since many comparative raters only offer Auto and Home," said Bruce Hopkins, co-founder of IBQ Systems. "Agents used to visit multiple carrier websites or even send in Acord forms to get Dwelling Fire quotes. IBQ's rater saves agents a tremendous amount of time."
For more information on InsurTech solutions from IBQ Systems, visit www.ibqsystems.com
ABOUT IBQ SYSTEMS:
Founded in 1997, IBQ Systems is an insurance technology leader in personal and commercial lines comparative rating. IBQ Systems technology helps leverage the power of the independent broker with a fully-integrated online rater. Now offering the third generation of its state-of-the-art software platform, IBQ systems allows independent agents to offer accurate, efficient, real-time quotes to consumers.
ABOUT STILLWATER:
Stillwater Insurance Group is a national insurance provider offering a full suite of high-quality insurance products including Auto, BOP, Condo, Dwelling Fire, Home, Renters and Umbrella. Founded in 2000, Stillwater Insurance Group is rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, A (Exceptional) by Demotech, Inc. and A+ by the Better Business Bureau.
