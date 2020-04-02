VANCOUVER, Wash., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, businesses have had to adapt their operations in response to the temporary social distancing trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Several states have issued statewide stay-at-home orders, compelling residents to remain in their homes and limit trips. These orders typically exempt several "Essential Critical Infrastructure" businesses, allowing them to continue operating. Pacific Cascade Corporation, the umbrella company for ParkingZone, TrafficZone, and DGM Systems, has been classified essential as providers and manufactures of public safety equipment. We remain open with most of our team members working from home.
The Gorilla Post™ Solution
The exclusive Gorilla Post system has been a proven asset in major cities who employ the Multi-space Parking meters for temporarily reserving parking spaces. The Gorilla Post System includes Magnetic, Quick Release, and Fixed base options for Delineator Posts and Bollards. Each tamper-resistant Gorilla Post employs a reactive spring unit between the tube and the base which allows the sign to withstand bumper hits and return to its original position, without damaging the post or vehicle. The base also has a 360° swivel.
The Gorilla Post system of delineators, signposts, and bollards is the perfect solution for determining permanent, flexible or temporary pedestrian and traffic patterns.
Uncertain Times
Drive-thru coronavirus testing locations are being set up across the United States and in several other countries.
The coronavirus pandemic understandably has everybody on edge. People with even the slightest flu-like symptoms may want to get tested as soon as possible. Medical providers have been inundated and virtual doctor visits haven't been able to offer a definitive diagnosis or comfort. Drive-thru testing facilities have been set up in many states, offering patients a way to get tested while lowering the risk of endangering the health of others.
At some of these drive-thru coronavirus testing stations, grid-locks can occur without proper signage and delineation. The Gorilla Post system of flexible delineators and bollards offers testing stations signpost solutions that are easily deployed. The Quick Release and Fixed Base options can be installed in 30 minutes, and the exclusive temporary Magnetic Base with its ADA compliant metal mounting plate, once installed, can be placed or removed in under 5 seconds. The Gorilla Post signposts, delineators, and bollards are available in a variety of colors with mounting options for concrete, asphalt or natural ground.
American Ingenuity
Since restaurants have been ordered to close their dine-in options because of COVID-19, restaurants have had to restructure their operations to offer walk-up or curbside take-out service only. Customers are urged to place their orders online or by phone in advance. Some are even offering delivery service so some of their front-end employees can remain employed as drivers.
Some cities have waved parking tickets to accommodate curbside and walk-up takeout. But to accomplish easy access to convenient parking, comprehensive signage is necessary to help keep struggling businesses alive. The removable Magnetic Base Gorilla Post is the ideal solution for this sidewalk situation. An ADA compliant metal baseplate is epoxied to the curbside, then the neodymium magnets in the base lock the rugged signposts onto a precise position every time. The posts can easily be removed with an ergonomic tool that breaks the magnetic bond allowing quick, temporary removal while leaving the non-trip hazard metal baseplate.
"The key is lowering the risk of spreading COVID-19 while supporting health providers' safety and consumer convenience. Our Gorilla Post products are a part of the solution," said Lyle Peters, Director of U.S. Sales for the Gorilla Post.
It's important to flatten the curve of the Coronavirus. The Gorilla Post System can help. Please join us to support your local small businesses in any way you can.
