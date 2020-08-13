The nation's two most expensive housing markets are seeing prices fall and homes linger on the market - Urban and suburban areas of the U.S. have largely seen similar trends in key housing indicators during the coronavirus pandemic. - The median sale price has slowed significantly more in urban areas, though that may be influenced by factors like the timing of the available data and which homes were selling earlier in the pandemic. - New York and San Francisco are notable exceptions where discrepancies have appeared between urban areas and the suburbs across multiple metrics. Inventory is nearly double what it was last year in San Francisco, and Manhattan homes are staying on the market twice as long as last year.