An inventory bump a year ago proved to be short-lived as those gains were more than erased in 2019 - There were 1,489,417 U.S. homes listed for sale in December, 120,009 fewer than a year ago. This is a 7.5% annual drop. - The typical home value in the U.S. is $244,054, an increase of 3.7% from December 2018. - Typical U.S. rent grew 2.6% year-over-year to $1,600.