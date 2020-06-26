SEATTLE, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 Pandemic will change the healthcare industry and the experience of being a physician forever. The "old normal" for a doctor's practice is gone. Yet the future is uncertain. Doctors everywhere are holding their breath, waiting for a "new normal" to emerge from the chaos.
With every aspect of medical practice now scrambled by the pandemic, there has never been a better time for physicians to tweak, reset or even escape their current practice and take control of their professional destiny.
Dike Drummond MD, CEO of TheHappyMD.com has created a unique workshop experience where a select group of only 20 physicians receive the skills training and coaching support to build a New Normal in their practice. The workshop builds on Dr. Drummond's ten years and 40,000 doctors worth of experience helping physicians prevent burnout and build a more ideal practice.
Over the course of a single month, participants experience four live ZOOM group coaching sessions and an online library of video skills trainings. Participating doctors learn specific tools to:
- Build a more ideal practice and take back control of their career
- Build more satisfaction and purpose into their work
- Get home sooner and add more balance to their life
Learn More and Enroll in the
Practice Reset Online Workshop for Physicians
At This Link: https://tinyurl.com/MDPracticeReset
For Bulk Survival Guide Access for Associations, Societies and Physician Employers
Email: Support@TheHappyMD.com
About Dike Drummond MD and TheHappyMD.com
Since 2011, TheHappyMD.com [ www.thehappymd.com ] has been the premier source of coaching, training and consulting to prevent physician burnout. CEO, Dike Drummond MD [www.thehappymd.com/about] has trained over 40,000 doctors in 175 organizations to recognize and prevent burnout in themselves and others. A core component of recovery from burnout for each physician is a reset to a more ideal practice. Dr. Drummond's extensive burnout coaching experience is the foundation for the design and delivery of the Practice Reset Online Workshop.
A PERSONAL NOTE FROM DR. DRUMMOND:
Recovery from burnout is an act of survival and a personal and professional rebirth ... the same process of survival and rebirth this pandemic is forcing on doctors across the country. Within the chaos, each doctor now has an opportunity to build a more Ideal Practice in the wake of COVID-19. The alternative is surrendering your autonomy to your employer and wait for them to dictate your new job description. The Practice Reset Online Workshop for physicians provides the skills and support to build your New Normal and get started immediately. The next workshop begins July 6th.
