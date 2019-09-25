Three matches, three wins.

That’s the start the Columbia High/-Trout Lake girls soccer team has put together in the first two weeks of its 2019 non-conference schedule.

The Bruins notched a pair of 3-1 non-league wins last week over Irrigon, Ore., there, and at home over Fort Vancouver.

CTL took a 3-0 lead into the intermission of last Thursday’s home match.

Carolina Perez, Piper Hicks, and Nia Burtchaell-Norman all scored for the Bruins. Assists went to Wynsome Painter and Yasmin Cortez.

The Bruins mustered 10 shots on goal against the Trappers. CTL augmented that attack with four corner kicks by Painter.

Nancy Cortez made her debut in goal and recorded eight saves.

“A great effort from the team,” Bruins Coach Adriana Clayton said.

CTL began the week on Sept. 17 at Irrigon. The Bruins put two of their 18 shots on goal into the net. A third goal was the result of an own goal on Irrigon off a corner kick from Painter.

Lillie Goodson and Carolina Perez tallied scoring shots. Burtchaell-Norman provided assists on both goals.

Lilly Schmid made two saves in goal.

The Bruins kept pressure on Irrigon with an attack that produced 12 corner kicks (seven by Painter, five by Burtchaell-Norman) and eight free kicks.

“Overall, the team played aggressively and were constantly attacking,” Clayton said. “As the stats show, we were unlucky with our execution on numerous occasions.”