GOLDENDALE – Klickitat County and Maryhill Museum of Art will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II with a video tribute to veterans who served.
“Our original plan was to present a program at the Klickitat County Veterans Memorial on Aug. 15, 2020,” said Maryhill Executive Director Colleen Schafroth. “Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, that wasn’t possible. Instead, with the help of a great group of people, we have created a video that can be shared far and wide.”
The video, produced by Great Skot Productions and in collaboration with numerous groups throughout the county and support from others in the region, features a presentation of the colors by American Legion Post 116 Honor Guard, a three-volley salute, a bugler playing taps, and a recitation of the 51 names on the Klickitat County Veterans Memorial.
Caroline Yamazaki Roberts, daughter of WWII veteran and White Salmon resident Dr. James Yamazaki, gives a special keynote address recounting her father’s service in the U.S. Army during the war.
The video also includes recognition of several other living WWII veterans from the region, including Donald Bryan, Edward Weddle, Harold Bickel, Harry Wilson, Robert Johnson, Julius Courtney, and Hiram “Jack” Mulrony.
During the video, the Commemoration Committee also will announce the naming of Highway 97 as the World War II Veterans Memorial Highway by Washington State.
The portion to be named runs north from the Sam Hill Memorial Bridge to the border of Klicktiat and Yakima Counties.
The tribute video can be viewed at www.maryhillmuseum.org/WWIITribute.
