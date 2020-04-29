Plans are now on track for the White Salmon Valley Pool Metro Park District to pursue a $500,000 grant from the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO).
Due to the impact of COVID-19, the deadline for the grant application has been extended to June 1. As a result the District’s board voted unanimously on April 19 to move forward with the RCO grant and adoption of the required Comprehensive Plan with the understanding that the goal will be an outdoor, extended-season pool facility.
The 85-year-old White Salmon City Pool was decommissioned in 2019.
With a specific directive from the voters to “build, operate and maintain a pool for the White Salmon Valley area,” the District board is working to build a modified Comprehensive Plan and seek public input.
The plan will explain the scope and cost of the project with a projected framework for completion. The plan will be available for public comment May 6-14. Written comments can be emailed to skiles.wsvp@gmail.com or submitted through a form on the District’s website for consideration at a Public Hearing Thursday, May 14, at 7 p.m. which will be held remotely by Zoom teleconference.
WSVPMPD has established a website at whitesalmonvalleypool.org with project documentation.
