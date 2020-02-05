Starting on Tuesday Feb. 18 and continuing for a three week period, the City of White Salmon Water De-partment will be tempor-arily shutting off the water line in the downtown commercial district to conduct maintenance inspections.
According to City offic-ials, the affected area will start at Garfield Avenue and continue down Jewett Boul-evard to Bingen City limits; shutoffs may affect residential districts as far back as three blocks off of Jewett. In most cases these shut offs should be short in duration and range from a couple of minutes to an hour.
“We apologize in advance for these temporary interruptions. However, the ex-ercising of the water control valves is necessary to ensure that the City is able to isolate the water lines in the identified area for the water line replacement project that will begin later this year,” said City Public Works Director Patrick Munyan.
Shutdown times will oc-cur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.; no shutdowns will oc-cur between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“Water control valve exercises can cause rust deposits to become visible in the water. These deposits are not dangerous to public health,” Munyan noted.
The Water Department recommends that users flush their waterlines for 5 minutes or until water becomes clear.
For more information on the scheduled shutdowns, stop by City Hall or call the City’s main office number, 493-1190.
