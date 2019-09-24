The White Salmon Valley School District notified the public regarding a special meeting of the district's Board of Directors occurring tonight, Tuesday Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. in the Henkle Middle School/Wallace and Priscilla Stevenson Intermediate School large gym.

Read the full statement below:

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

District Safety Debrief:

A forum for working together for school safety

NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of White Salmon Valley School District No. 405-17, Klickitat and Skamania Counties, Washington (the “District”) will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 6:00 PM in the Henkle Middle School/ Wallace & Priscilla Stevenson Intermediate School Large Gym, located at 480 N.W. Loop Rd., White Salmon, Washington 98672. The meeting is called for the purpose of sharing information and receiving constructive feedback regarding school safety.

WHITE SALMON VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 405-17, KLICKITAT AND SKAMANIA COUNTIES, WASHINGTON

En español:

NOTICIA DE REUNIÓN ESPECIAL

Informe de seguridad del distrito:

Un foro para trabajar juntos por la seguridad escolar

AVISO se da por la presente que la Junta Directiva (la "Comite") del Distrito Escolar de White Salmon Valley No. 405-17, Los condados de Klickitat y Skamania, Washington (el "Distrito") celebrará una Reunión Especial el martes 24 de septiembre de 2019, a las 6:00 PM en el Henkle Middle School/ Wallace & Priscilla Stevenson Intermedia Escuela en el gimnasio grande, ubicado en 480 N.W. Loop Rd., White Salmon, Washington 98672. La reunión está convocada con el propósito de compartir información y recibir comentarios constructivos sobre la seguridad escolar.

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL VALLE DEL WHITE SALMÓN NO. 405-17,

KLICKITAT Y SKAMANIA CONDADO, WASHINGTON

The full notice can be viewed at https://www.wsvsd.org/