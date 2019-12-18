The City of White Salmon offers residents the following information on the City’s 2019-20 snow removal procedures.
- Who will be plowing?
- City streets, as indicated in the policy, will be plowed by the city’s our public works team.
- State Route 14 and SR 141 will be plowed by WSDOT.
- For private alleys, drives, driveways, fire hydrants, lanes, and sidewalks the City asks that owners tenants of the property assume responsibility. This is due to the risk of damage to private property.
- When does plowing occur?
- Between 3 to 5 inches of snow accumulation, will be evaluated on a case by case basis.
- When are the streets going to be plowed?
- General working hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., to be adjusted within special emergency conditions.
- Where is the best place to pile snow?
- Snow should be placed in the yard area and not near the curb or pushed onto the street. This will allow the storm drains to remain open.
Note: The City crew cannot plow the streets without occasionally pushing the snow onto sidewalks and driveway openings.
