If you live in White Salmon or the surrounding area and want to learn more about this year’s Jewett Boulevard water main improvement project, Thursday afternoon’s open house at the Fire Hall is a good place to start.
The City of White Salmon is holding an open house on Feb. 20 from 4-7 p.m. in the City Council meeting chambers, 119 NE Church Ave.
At the open house, area residents will be able to learn more about the parameters of and schedule for the project, traffic control plans, road and parking closures during construction, and where to find public parking downtown amid the controlled chaos.
“Construction projects that affect our core businesses are never ideal, but sometimes they are necessary,” Mayor Marla Keethler said. “That doesn’t mean that the project won’t be upsetting and frustrating for people, and it’s important to me that we get out in front of making as much information as possible available to the business owners and the public.”
The open house is a key step in the City’s public outreach effort. Another is a webpage that’s been created on the City’s website, white-salmon.net, “that will continue to include project updates throughout the span,” noted Keethler.
“The open house will be an opportunity for the public to understand why the project is being done, what detours and construction impacts they can expect, and how we plan to mitigate public parking impacts,” she added.
Public Works Director Patrick Munyan said City staff, as well as the contractor, consulting engineer, and project manager, will be on hand at the open house to answer questions.
A big question is, how is this project going to impact downtown businesses that front Jewett, particularly if construction is taking place in the main commercial corridor between Estes and Main avenues?
“My aim with this project is to have the least amount of impact on downtown businesses,” Munyan said. “I want the contractor to be through the downtown area before summer, when we’ll need the parking the most.”
The $2.3 million project is being funded by the City of White Salmon and a loan from USDA Rural Development. It calls for a 137-day work schedule, from Feb. 6 to Aug. 14. The latter is the date by which the project is supposed to be substantially complete.
In all, the schedule identifies 52 tasks for contractor Crestline Construction Co., The Dalles, to undertake. (Nine companies submitted bids for the project; Crestline was the low bidder.)
Last week, representatives of the City’s consulting engineering firm and Crestline Construction visited downtown businesses to drop off copies of the traffic control plan for the construction zone and to answer questions.
Munyan said underground work on Jewett will not begin until after the open house, but the contractor will be bringing in equipment and placing signage later in the week as part of the mobilization phase.
In concert with all of these developments, the City Water Department began exercising water control valves on the Jewett main line from Garfield Avenue and down Jewett to Bingen City limits. These inspections are expected to run for a three-week period. The work will involve shutting down valves, which will result in intermittent water outages in the commercial district and adjacent residential areas that could last anywhere from a few minutes to an hour.
“[T]he exercising of the water control valves is necessary to ensure the City can isolate the water lines in the identified area for the water line replacement project,” the City said Feb. 7 in a notice to business owners.
The City’s consulting engineers from Anderson Perry & Associates, Walla Walla, have put together traffic control plans for the downtown area and the overall construction zone that those who attend the open house can review.
Replacement of the Jewett water main from Garfield Avenue to Bingen City limits has been a longstanding White Salmon priority. The project derives its prioritization from the City’s master plan for managing and conserving its water resources.
Keethler said the project offers multiple benefits for the community.
“This Jewett water project specifically will better position us for future growth and also create improved fire flow, so there is a public safety component,” she said. “Right now the line from 5th Avenue down to Bingen is only 3 inches. The increase to a 10-inch line will improve water quality, the overall integrity of our system, and remove an infrastructure burden on developers. It could also improve our fire rating, which would decrease insurance rates for property and business owners.”
The water main replacement projects is one in a line of planned projects over the next few years that will impact the downtown area, one way or another.
“This is the start of a busy three-year stretch of projects,” Keethler said. “We expect WADOT’s work on SR 141 to begin with ADA ramps in 2021, and then full paving in 2022. Doing our best as a city to reduce construction fatigue for residents and support our businesses throughout this process is important
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.