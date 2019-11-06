ALVIN JARRETT
Alvin Doyle Jarrett was born July 4, 1925 and passed away Oct. 24, 2019.
Alvin was born in Roselake, ID to Ben and Helen (Thaxter) Jarrett.
He went into the Navy at age 17 during WWII, and then in the Army Reserves during the Korean War.
Alvin loved fishing, hunting, hiking, bowling, and square dancing, but more than anything he loved his family. Alvin was a hard worker who didn’t know how to retire. After a lifetime of many careers, he finally retired at the young age of 94.
Alvin was a kind, caring and giving man who knew no strangers. He was known as “Grandpa Al” to all. Alvin is survived by his daughter Verna Colley and stepson Darrel Dudley, four grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, one great-grandson, and four great-step-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Nov. 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 650 NW Gropper Rd, Stevenson.