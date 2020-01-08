Archer “Corkey” Jones passed away on Dec. 11, 2019, in Shelton, after a long illness. He was born March 3, 1941 in Burns, Ore., to Archer and Cora Jones.
The family moved to White Salmon in 1945. He attended school in White Salmon. He joined the Navy in 1958 and served four years stationed on the East Coast.
He is survived by his older brother Darrell Jones of Woodburn, Ore., sister Kay Lincoln, Hood River; a daughter Barbra; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Archer Jones, mother Cora Jones, and sister Darris.
Corkey loved the ocean and lived close to or at it for several years. He loved to fish, hunt and dig clams.
Corkey drove truck for the Oregon State Highway Department for several years. He worked in lumber mills as a young man.
Corkey was a thoughtful and loving person and will be missed by many.