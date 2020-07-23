Peacefully and surrounded by his family, William (Bill) Sheckels passed away on May 2, 2020, at the age of 93 years. Bill, a White Salmon, Wash., resident for almost 50 years, was born on Dec. 14, 1926, in Seattle, Wash., and died in Klamath Falls, Ore.
When Bill was 8, his father, John, died and his mother, Lillian, went back to school at the University of Washington to obtain her teaching degree. The family, which included older sister, Jean, and younger sister, Joann, moved to Hamilton, Wash., where his mother had her first teaching job. Bill spent his freshman and sophomore years there. His last two years of high school were in Oak Harbor, Wash., where he was active in sports. After high school, he completed one year at Washington State College before serving in the army for two years.
Upon completion of his military service, Bill returned to WSC, where he met his wife, Cleo. They were married in 1949. Bill graduated with a degree in education in 1951. A few years later, they moved to White Salmon, where he taught and then became principal of the junior high and later the elementary school, from which he retired in 1981.
When not working on house renovations with Cleo, Bill could be found fishing the White Salmon River, playing golf at Husum Hills or sampling a new batch of homemade wine with long-time friends Jerry Baker and Bernie Bursett. In 2002, he and Cleo moved to Klamath Falls to be near family. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in September.
Bill is survived by his wife, Cleo, and daughters Loree, Cristy and Polly. He is also survived by son-in-law Mike Beeks and grandson, Sean Beeks (Tashina) and great-granddaughter, Lillian.
Burial will be at the White Salmon Cemetery at a later date. His family suggests donations be made to the White Salmon CHS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 974, White Salmon, WA 98672, for scholarships in his memory.