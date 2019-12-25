Brenda Allene Lancaster (Harvey) was born June 1, 1944, in Tahlequah, Okla., to Alvie and Genelle Harvey.
Brenda’s family moved to Hood (Broughton Lumber area) in July of 1956 where she attended school in White Salmon. She grew up with four brothers Gerald, John, Lowell and Harry Harvey and one sister Linda Harvey. Brenda moved several times during her life mainly between Washington, Oregon and California.
She enjoyed a career as a union representative for 20 years with Kaiser Permanente. She found this job very rewarding and challenging. Upon her retirement she decided to call Nampa, Idaho home.
Brenda enjoyed painting, baking, sewing, 50s music, classic cars and road trips. She started making annual trips from Nampa to White Salmon about 10 years ago to visit family and to attend the Columbia High School Alumni gathering.
Brenda passed away in her Nampa, Idaho home on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, with her family and loved ones.
She is survived by her brothers, Gerald Harvey and John Harvey both of Vancouver, Lowell Harvey of Dewar, Okla., Harry Harvey of White Salmon, and three children: son Bryce Mersereau of Hubbell, Neb., son Blane Mersereau of White Salmon, and daughter Brandon Navarro of Hubbell, Neb.
Brenda was preceded in death by her father Alvie Harvey, mother Genelle Harvey (Blevins) and sister Linda Aebischer (Harvey).
A celebration of life will be planned by family in the upcoming spring.