Ella Ellson

Ella Louise Ellson, wife of Vernon Ellson (deceased), of Underwood, passed away in her home on March 13, 2020.
Ella was well known in the community having lived in Underwood since 1948 and owner of the Mountain View Trailer Court. She worked for many years at Underwood Fruit Company, retiring at the age of 69 while still active, working at the trailer court and doing the things she loved which included sewing and gardening.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She had seven children: Thomas Ellson (deceased) and his wife Judy, Donold Ellson, Dwayne Ellson and his wife Bobbijo, Gary Ellson, Carolyn Wilson, Debra McNamara and her husband Wally, and Leslie Ellson and his wife Cindy. She also had 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Ella is also survived by her sister Agnes Lammi of Minnesota.
She was born to Christian and Hattie Gluesing on Dec. 6, 1927, and married to Vernon Ellson on July 22, 1945 in Willow River, Minn.
She was an avid gardener and seamstress. She was very family-oriented and a well-known member of the community. In the 1970s she was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses through which she gained the assurance of the fulfillment of the Lord’s Prayer “Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven.” With that in mind she looks forward to seeing her dead loved ones in a paradise earth described in Isaiah 65:21, 22.
She was very happy to be a resident of Underwood and enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends. She had remarked leaving Minnesota in the snow and arriving in Underwood among blooming flowers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To send condolences to the Ellson family and to check for service dates and times, visit www.gardnerfh.com.