Erma Bartholomew

Erma “Claire” Bartholo-mew, born to Earl and Herma States in Oakland, Calif., on May 17, 1932, died in The Dalles, Ore., on Feb. 24, 2020. She is survived by her husband Basil Bartholomew and children John Bruce, Barry Bentley, Pam Clack, Randy Bentley, Dan Bentley, Michael Bentley and 11 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Maureen Bentley in 1957 and brother Douglas States who died in 1958 while serving in Germany for the US Army.
Claire spent most of her life in Washington State and has maintained a home for nearly 50 years with Basil by the Klickitat River between Lyle and Klickitat. She graduated in Seattle from Ballard High School in 1950, go Beavers!
Claire and Basil established a successful trucking business and have invested for many years in real estate. She had quite a flair for managing finances and negotiating business contracts.
Claire enjoyed reading, camping, traveling and family gatherings. She loved playing classical music on the piano and singing. She and Basil hiked, camped and backpacked throughout the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. For many years before being able to afford travel, she explored the world through books. Once she was financially comfortable, she traveled extensively and inspired Basil to travel the world with her.
Claire was strong, fearless and independent. She lived her life on her own terms as a loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, grandmother and neighbor. She will be missed.
Claire will be interred at the Centerville Cemetery alongside her niece Charlene and sister in law Marjorie States.
There will be a reception at the Bartholomew home on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. All who loved her may come and share the many memories.
To send condolences to Claire’s family, visit www.gardnerfh.com.