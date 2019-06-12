Gerald Starr

GERALD LYNN STARR
Gerald Lynn Starr, 56, of Lyle, died May 3, 2019, at Kadlec Hospital in Richland, surrounded by his loving family.
Jerry was born to his parents Barbara Lucile and Jim Elmer Starr on July 27, 1962. Jerry grew up as one of seven boys, with one sister. He was an active member in the local 4-H club. Jerry participated in baseball, football, boxing. He also rode bulls and broncos in rodeos. He graduated from Lyle High School in 1981.
Jerry began working at a sheetrock company in Lyle with a family friend. Following this, he joined the construction field. He was a member of the carpenters’ union until his retirement in 2011.
Jerry loved his two girls and his two grandsons Kyle Scott Depuy-Starr and Kaiden Lee Morris. Jerry also has a third grandchild due in august.
He loved to fish, farm, ride horses and quads. He coached his daughters’ softball teams throughout their childhood. Jerry also taught them to take care of farm animals for 4-H much like he did as a child.
Jerry is survived by his two daughters: Amanda Ruth Starr Morris and husband Taylor Morris of Independence, Ore., Breanna Lucille Starr and fiancé Michael Depuy of Salem, Ore; his two grandsons Kyle and Kaiden; brothers Jimbo, Joe, Bill, John, and Kenny; and two sisters, Andrea and Cindy.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mom Barbara and dad Jim Starr, sister Kathryn Starr, brothers Jimmy Starr and Dale Sabourin, and niece Rachael Starr.
He will be missed by many who knew and loved him.
A memorial will take place on July 27, 2019, at the Balfour-Klickitat trailhead in Lyle, (the old farm) at 3 p.m.