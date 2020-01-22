Harry Schultz was born on a farm in Dodge County, Neb., to Otto and Amelia Schultz. He joined brothers Bill, Albert, Earl, Clarence, Leroy, and sister Ida. He later was blessed with two sisters, Rose and Norma.
During the depression at the age of 17, Harry enlisted in the Civilian Conservation Corps in Blaire, Neb. His company eventually was located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. He shared many memories of these times with family and friends.
After his CCC enlistment he returned home to his family in Hooper, Neb., where he worked jobs as he found them. With the outset of World War II, he joined the Marine Corps. After Basic Training in San Diego, he was shipped overseas and joined the 1st Battalion 6th Marines, 2nd Division.
Harry served in the Asiatic-Pacific theatre where he saw action in Guadalcanal, Tarawa, Saipan, and Tinian. He was the recipient of two purple-hearts, unit citations, along with other service medals. He was eventually sent back to the United States where he was hospitalized at the Naval Hospital in Norman, Okla., from where he was medically discharged in June of 1945.
He returned home and found a job working as a mechanic. At that time, he happened to meet his future spouse Lorinda. They married in September of 1946 and moved to Sumner, Neb., where he worked as an assistant manager for Joyce Lumber Company. They then moved to Kearney, Neb., where Harry enrolled in college. During that time, Harry and Lorinda were blessed with their first child Jim. When Harry graduated with a bachelor’s degree in manual studies and biology, he took a teaching job in Nebraska City. While in Nebraska City, Harry and Lorinda had their daughter Beverly.
After a few years of teaching, Harry then decided to move to Washington and settled in Bingen, where he built his first house. He joined the Carpenters Union for a short time, before being hired at SDS Lumber as a truck and equipment mechanic. Soon afterwards he bought property out of White Salmon, in the Pucker Huddle neighborhood where he began construction of another house. In 1954, Harry and Lorinda’s second son Ron was born.
Harry was then tasked by the owners of SDS to oversee the design and construction of their new plywood plant to be later named “Bingen Plywood.” Harry worked for SDS/Bingen Plywood for 31 years as the maintenance and green end superintendent until his retirement.
In 1963, Harry and Lorinda were blessed with another son Rob. During Harry’s spare time, he loved to hunt and fish as this area he always said was “ripe for the picking.” He especially loved being outdoors pursuing those activities with friends Orville Knutson, Oscar (Curly) Crone, Dean Anderson, and Bob Garwood. He managed to find the time to build another house which they moved into in 1973, where they resided until the fall of 2019 when he and Lorinda moved to Hood River.
In addition to hunting and fishing, Harry loved woodworking, gardening, and had a passion for flying. Harry soloed on his 60th birthday, he owned a 1946 Taylorcraft BC-12D and enjoyed attending fly-ins with family and friends. In 1985 he flew to Oshkosh, Wisc., with his friend Del Kendrick of Lyle. The flight took three days each way. Harry and Lorinda were active in their church, where they attended faithfully until health issues decided otherwise.
Harry passed away at a hospital in Portland, Ore., on Jan. 13, 2020, at the age of 99 years and 4 months. He was preceded in death by his parents, and all of his siblings. He is survived by his wife of 73 years Lorinda, son Jim and wife Joyce, daughter Beverly, son Ron and wife Joyce, and son Rob and wife Robyn. Also surviving Harry are eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He was always a mentor to his family and was there for any construction projects they might have.
A memorial service for Harry will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hood River, Ore. The family requests that any memorial contributions be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church, or the Disabled American Veterans.
