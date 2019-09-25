Jack Leon Jordan passed on Sept. 5, 2019, at home with his family by his side.
He is survived by his wife Elaine, children Sally Elena Maupin and Jack Jordan Jr, his brother Andy, two sisters Marty Bewley and Linda Kalpakoff, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack was born Feb. 7, 1950, in Toledo, Ore. He lived in BZ Corners until he married Violet Elaine Coop on Aug. 15, 1969 and moved to Vancouver.
He retired in 2005 after a 30-year career with Freightliner. He loved working on classic cars and spending time with his wife of 50 years, and their children and grandchildren.
Jack loved to drive fast cars and he owned more than a few over his lifetime. He was a long-time Elvis fan and sounded a lot like Elvis when he sang.
Jack left us too soon, but he will be remembered forever.