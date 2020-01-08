Jackie M. Rosier, 72, passed away at her home in Glenwood on Dec. 18, 2019. She was born in Tulsa, Okla., on July 12, 1947, to Billy Edd Webb and Irene Elizabeth Rodden Webb.
Jackie married Leroy G. Rosier on Oct. 24, 1980, in Pryor, Okla.
Mrs. Rosier was a member of the Pioneer Memorial Community Church in Glenwood and various quilting and art quilting groups in the Gorge area. Jackie enjoyed sewing and quilting and loved homemaking and cooking, as well as generally loving people and serving others.
She is survived by her husband Leroy Rosier of Glenwood; daughter Dannett Watkins of Stillwater, Okla.; brother Bob Webb of Florida; sister Donna Peabody of Tulsa; eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.gardnerfh.com.
 

