James Wamsley

James Lawrance Wamsley of White Salmon passed away in The Dalles, Ore., on Jan. 26, 2020, at the age of 74.
James was born in Yakima on Nov. 18, 1945, with his twin sister Jeana Holtmann. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Alta Wamsley of Husum, also five brothers, Clement LeRoy, David Freeman, Michael, John and Chuck and one sister, Sammie Jo McCloud.
Jim is survived by sisters Alta Irene Fuller of Bingen, Wanda Rodgers of Underwood, Jeana Holtmann of White Salmon, Cheri Owens of Stevenson, Linda Breedlove of Lewiston, Idaho, and Kathie Lantz of Goldendale. He is also survived by his son Shawn and daughters Jodi and Amber. He had many nieces, nephews, cousins and a big family that will always miss him.
We know he is at peace and out of pain. At his request, there will be no service or viewing.
