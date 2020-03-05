Janice London

Janice Rae London, 84, passed away at her home in Hood River, Ore., on Feb. 22, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in White Salmon on January 26, 1936, to Lucile (Breedlove) and Earl Field. Janice lived her entire life in White Salmon.
She married James “Jack” Pleamon London in 1959. Janice worked at Underwood Fruit for many years as a fruit packer. She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary Lodge, loved Bingo, crocheting, and reading. In recent years, Janice became a computer whiz and enjoyed playing online games, often blocking opponents that were too slow to make their moves.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and her son Johnny “Pee Wee” Smith. She is survived by children Skip London and his wife Theresa of White Salmon, Pam Webster of Hood River, Jackie Tiffany and her husband Mike of White Salmon and Alice Carron and her husband Charles of Hood River; brother Don Collins, II of Hood River; grandchildren Stephen, Josh, Sarah, Emily, A.J. and Kayla; and eight great grandchildren, along with her good friend Pat and many long-time friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Mt. Adams Elks Lodge in White Salmon.
The family suggests contributions to Hospice of the Gorge, 1630 Woods Ct., Hood River, OR 97031.
