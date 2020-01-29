Jerielle Anne Beaudry was born Jan. 26, 1942, to Lawrence and Alice Beaudry of White Salmon. She graduated from Columbia High School in 1960 and married the love of her life, Jerry Eccles, in 1963. The couple spent 56 years together in love and laughter prioritizing family and friends above everything else.
Beginning a career in banking right out of high school, Jerielle retired as operations manager of White Salmon’s KeyBank branch in 1996. She was known for balancing her checkbooks to the penny throughout her lifetime.
Jerry and Jerielle Eccles spent the second half of their marriage in Castle Rock. They built lasting friendships through their Eagles membership. Jerry and Jerielle were Washington State’s youngest Eagles and Auxiliary Presidents in 1968. Jerielle was recently voted as “Grand Mom” by Castle Rock Auxiliary members, an honor that touched her heart.
On Jan. 17, 2020, Jerielle received a call… an offer she couldn’t refuse. The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity would feature a reunion with family and friends she had not seen for a long time. It took her to a wonderful place where she could socialize, dance, garden, and complete crossword puzzles to her heart’s content; a place where music, laughter and love are guaranteed for eternity.
Jerielle Eccles is survived by her husband, Jerry Eccles; her three children Teri (Eccles) Wymore, Traci Eccles and Curtis Eccles; eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, and her precious cat, Xena. She joins in Heaven her “mama and daddy” (Lawrence and Alice Beaudry), her granddaughter Brittney Jennings, and all her beloved animals that went before her.
A celebration of life was held in Jerielle’s honor at the Castle Rock Eagles Club (224 Huntington Ave. S, Castle Rock) on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.