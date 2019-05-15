Judy Ann Fink (Campbell), 72, passed away on April 28, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz.
Born in White Salmon to Claude and Sylvia Campbell, Judy married Dale Fink on Sept. 1, 1967, in White Salmon.
Judy worked at Sterling Bank for 25 years in White Salmon.
She was an active member of AJ First Assembly of God in Apache Junction, Ariz., and devoted her time to family and church projects.
She was a devoted wife and mother. Her laughter and joyful spirit will be missed.
Surviving are her husband Dale, their son Timothy (Brianne) Fink of Mesa, Ariz., and her sister Joann Walker of The Dalles, Ore.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Jackie Campbell and Johnny Campbell and her sister Melva Van Vliet (Campbell).
Memorials may be made to AJ First Assembly of God’s Building Fund.