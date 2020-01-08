Julie Hankin

Julie Ann Hankin, known to many as “Jewels,” passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in The Dalles, Ore. Julie was born in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 6, 1956. You would often hear her reminisce about her childhood at the Hankin Landing in Dodson, Ore., working for her grandmother’s fishing business.
Julie was a free spirit at heart. Her adventures covered time spent in Alaska, Europe, Mexico and Hawaii, but she was always drawn back home to the Columbia Gorge. It was in White Salmon, where she chose to share her life and heart with the community she loved. Working at Mid-Columbia Children’s Counsel she brought great joy to many children and families, gaining lifelong friendships along the way.
Julie was known throughout her life as a thoughtful, caring, generous, and fun-loving person. She had many passions, a few included kayaking, gardening, dancing or as she called it “boogying” and spending time with her close friends enjoying good wine, good music and of course chocolate.
Mother, sister, grandma, and friend…. You will dearly be missed!
Julie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Daniel Hankin and Jessica Doolittle, of Hawaii; son and daughter-in-law Christopher and Shenna Hankin of Washington; daughter Victoria Hankin of Colorado; grandsons Keegan Gast, Declan Flynn, and Jackson Hankin.
Julie’s family wish to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Flagstone, and Heart of Hospice in The Dalles for their care, support, and love of Jewels.
Family has requested no formal services be held.