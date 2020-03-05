Lorraine G. (Pagel) Vogt passed away on Feb. 21, 2020, in Vancouver; she was 84 years of age. Lorraine was born in St. Paul, Minn., on May 9, 1935, to Walter Pagel and Alice Pagel (Zuehlsdorff). The family moved to Klickitat in the early 1950s where she met her love of her life Kenith H. Vogt. They were married in the Grace Lutheran Church in Klickitat, on Jan. 8, 1955.
Lorraine worked as a bank teller in Prineville, Ore., before her marriage to Kenith. She was a dedicated homemaker to Kenith and their two daughters Neda and Katherine.
She volunteered at the church, Sunday school, art classes at school, Brownies and Girl Scouts to name just a few, in their hometown of Klickitat. She was involved in the Ladies Aide at Grace Lutheran, and in the PTA.
Lorraine loved to paint with oils, draw, enjoyed working in her yard, and to make sweet rolls for those she loved. Later in life she volunteered in the Gleaners with Kenith and attended Senior Meals where they served and enjoyed the wonderful people at Lyle Lions.
Survivors include her daughters: Neda and her husband Mickey Ragan of Vancouver, Katherine and her husband Stacy Robinson of Klickitat; four dearly loved grandchildren: Paul Robinson, James Robinson, Alisha Ragan and Jonathan Ragan, his wife Kramer; and four beautiful great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sisters Darlyne Bales and Joan Johnston.
A memorial service will be held at The Grace Lutheran Church in Klickitat on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Grace Lutheran Church.
To send condolences to the Vogt Family, visit Gardnerfh.com.