Luke Jackson

Luke Steven Jackson, 37, of BZ Corner, passed away Dec. 19, 2019.
Luke was born in Roosevelt, Utah. At seven days of age he moved with his family to Wyoming. At the age of two, he moved with his family to Washington; growing up in Yakima Valley.
Luke graduated from Grandview High School in 2000. He was a very skilled and passionate welder, a skill he first learned in middle school. After graduation, he attended Columbia Basin College where he earned an associate degree, worked for Gunderson’s Rail Services, and began lifelong friendships.
Luke was a member of the Washington State National Guard; he was called into active service with the United States Army. He served overseas during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Upon returning from service, Luke spent some time in the White Salmon area reconnecting with friends and working on Dickey Farms before heading up to Seattle for Divers Institute of Technology.
Luke then traveled down to the Gulf of Mexico where began a very happy and successful career as a deep-sea commercial diver and welder; making additional lifelong friends. While in Louisiana he attended the University of Louisiana in Lafayette earning a 4.0 GPA in engineering.
In 2016, after receiving a phone call that his good friend was seriously injured Luke packed up his truck and headed back to the White Salmon area; taking his friend’s place on the farm while he recovered. Luke along with his ornery, but beloved, cat Demon permanently moved to the area 2017. He established his own business Integrity Solutions Mtn. becoming an intricate part of the BZ Corner/White Salmon community, including serving as on the Bingen Fire Department and Klickitat County Sheriff’s posse.
Luke truly was the man who would give anyone the shirt of his back. He had a heart of gold and touched everyone around him; he was well respected and more importantly well loved. To say that Luke will be missed is an understatement. Luke was one of a kind and the world lost a precious soul. Luke will be missed by all.
He is survived by his mother Jimmie Keene and partner Don Schlosser, father Mark Jackson and step mother Jenny Jackson, sister Lea’ Jackson, and a large community friends and acquaintances, too many to list by name, who thought the world of him.
A celebration of life will be held at 12 o’clock noon on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church in White Salmon.
To send condolences to the Jackson family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.