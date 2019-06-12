WAYNE LEVERN
CARLOCK
June 18, 1929 – June 3, 2019
Wayne Carlock died peacefully at age 89.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Archer Bayard Carlock and Inez Irene Hill, White Salmon, two sisters, and four brothers. He is survived by his wife, Clara Belle Grunke Carlock; four children, Kathryn Ann (Mark Kossian), Alan Wayne (Judy), Susan Joanne (Johnny Walker), Douglas Archer (Dena Rae). He had nine grandchildren, Amy, Christopher, Matthew, Jason, Paul, Phillip, Julianne, Thomas, and Andrew, nine great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Evelyn Krenz, brother-in-law Douglas Grunke and many nieces and nephews.
Wayne was born in Madison, Neb., on June 18, 1929. He moved to White Salmon when he was 15 years old and attended Columbia High School, graduating in 1947. His favorite class was band where he began playing the saxophone. He and his friends formed a dance band called the Mell Masters. They performed throughout the Columbia Gorge.
Wayne and Clara were married in the Bingen Community Church on June 27, 1948. After living in Bingen five years, they moved to White Salmon to build their first home. As his band career was winding down, he satisfied his love for music by singing in his church choir. He joined a local men’s fastpitch softball team. He loved the game and pitched for many years. Wayne and Clara were married for almost 71 years.
He was employed by several small businesses in White Salmon including Hill’s Red and White, before starting his own businesses, the Union 76 gas station and the Texaco gas station in Bingen, employing young men who have become lifelong friends. He eventually retired after 21 years from the Safeway store in Hood River, Ore. He loved his produce!!!
Wayne was a people person and truly recognized the importance of community service. Wayne was known as the “original volunteer,” and was recognized for his service many times throughout his lifetime by his peers. His most significant honor was the Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce “Life Time Achievement Award for Service.” Wayne and Clara were honored to be chosen as the 1998 May Fest King and Queen and the Grand Marshals of the parade. Most recently, the Columbia High School Alumni Association honored Wayne and Clara with the “Gayle Fink Mackay Service Award” in 2017.
Wayne touched many lives through his love of coaching. His baseball coaching began with his two sons, then grandsons, and finished by watching his great-grandchildren. He put in countless hours on the White Salmon Little League and Columbia High baseball fields.
Wayne loved his gardens where he grew flowers, corn, raspberries, tomatoes, and especially the cucumbers for his famous dill pickles! He especially enjoyed watching the wildlife in his yard.
Wayne joined the Bingen Fire Department, and later the White Salmon Volunteer Fire Dept. Wayne served as a firefighter for a total of 43 years; ultimately reaching the position of Fire Chief in White Salmon. He was active in the Lions and Eagles Clubs. He served as the Noble Grand in the Oddfellows Lodge. The Mt. Adams Elks Lodge honored Wayne with the “Distinguished Citizen Award” four times over his 70 years as a member.
Wayne volunteered his time at the White Salmon Senior Center where he worked in the kitchen and delivered Meals on Wheels. Wayne was president and co-chair for the Community Benefit Committee serving over 50 years, organizing the benefit dinner and Christmas baskets. He made so many friends throughout his life, young and old.
Please join us in our celebration of Wayne’s life on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Elks Club in White Salmon from 1 to 3 p.m.
Donations can be made to the Mt. Adams Little League or White Salmon Senior Center.
Husband, dad, father in law, grandfather, uncle, friend…we will miss you.