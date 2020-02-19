Patrick Morris

Patrick Dean Morris, 79, passed away at his home in Trout Lake on Feb. 11, 2020. He was born in White Salmon on Sept. 24, 1940, to George Morris and Peggy Triplett.
On March 3, 1979, Patrick married Mary Marzillo in Saratoga, Calif. Mr. Morris worked as a self-employed contractor and retired from that career. He loved creating, building and gardening.
Patrick will be missed by his wife Mary Morris of Trout Lake; children Cindy Smith of Portland, Ore., Lisa Fantom of Trout Lake, Noah Morris of Bingen, and Rachel Daron of Trout Lake; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held in Trout Lake on Aug. 15, 2020. Further details are forthcoming.
Visit Patrick’s obituary on www.gardnerfh.com to leave memories and condolences, which will be compiled into a book by the family.