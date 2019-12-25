Robert Combs Jr.

Robert Eugene Combs Jr., 71, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the Oregon Veteran’s Home in The Dalles, Ore.
Robert “Bobby” was born Sept. 10, 1948, in White Salmon to Robert and Dorothy Combs. Bobby was the second of three boys. He attended school in White Salmon for many years, and then graduated from Trout Lake High School in 1967.
Bobby joined the Army on Sept. 12, 1967 and became a member of the 92nd Engineering Battalion. He was honorably discharged from the Army on Sept. 12, 1970, after serving two tours in Vietnam.
Bobby married Susan Henderson, they had one daughter. Bobby and Susan divorced and after a few years Bobby married Kathleen Ladiges. Bobby and Kathleen lived in Gresham, Ore., for several years before they too divorced.
Bobby started his working career in Bingen working for SDS Lumber Company. After a few years he decided to go to college at Mt. Hood Community College, where he graduated with an associate’s degree in business.
He then finished his working career in warehousing.
Bobby is survived by his mother Dorothy “Dutch” Combs, brother Gerald “Gus” and wife Debbie of Underwood, younger brother Tim and wife Susan of Kennewick, his daughter Jeni Deo of White Salmon, grandchildren Quinton and Ashley Deo, and one great grandson Hunter. Bobby also has several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date.