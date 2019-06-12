ROBERT WARNEKE
Robert (Bob) Warneke, 82, died May 29, 2019, in Washougal. Born in Hood River, Ore., on Oct. 17, 1936, to Earl and Freda Warneke, he lived the majority of his life in White Salmon, where he graduated from Columbia High School in 1955.
After graduation he served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Yorktown working as a plane captain on the flight deck until 1959.
Upon completing his service Bob moved back to White Salmon and married Connie Owen. They shared two daughters together, Lisa and Linette. The couple divorced in 1975. In 1985, Bob married Kathie Wall and acquired two sons Eric and Keith.
Bob worked various jobs after leaving the Navy, including work for the Railroad. In 1963, he began his career with United Telephone Company which became Sprint. He worked there until retirement in 1994.
In retirement, Bob and Kathie spent years RVing and traveling the U.S. eventually establishing a home in Yuma, Ariz. They loved snowbirding.
In 2008, he and Kathie returned to the Northwest landing in Washougal to be closer to family. Family was always important to Bob. He was an amazing father to all four of his children. Besides spending time with his family, he loved golfing, fishing and traveling.
Bob was a life member of the Mt. Adams Elks Lodge #1868 where he served as the Exalted Ruler in 1975/76.
He is survived by his wife Kathie Warneke, brother Don Warneke, daughters Lisa (Steve) Ellefson and Linette (David) Weislogel, sons Eric and Keith (Katina) Wall, grandchildren Steve (Stacey)and Justin Ellefson, Kylie Warneke, Abigail and Jacob Wall and great-grandchild Brooks Ellefson.
A celebration of life will be held June 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Fallen Leaf Lake Park, 2911 NE Everett St., Camas.
Please consider a donation to PeaceHealth Hospice Care, PHSW Foundation, PO Box 2516, Vancouver, Wash., 98668; White Salmon Valley Schools (WSVS) CHS Scholarship Fund, PO Box 157, White Salmon, Wash., 98672; or Paralyzed Veterans of America at www.pva.org