Sandra Hargrove

Sandra “Sacky” Darlene Hargrove passed away on Jan. 24, 2020. She was born in Longview on Sept. 23, 1977.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Darold Hargrove and Carolyn (Strode) Hargrove.
She leaves behind her older sisters Cindy, Candy, and Sara; her loving boyfriend Andy; seven nieces and nephews; seven great nieces and nephews, and a long list of family and friends who love her.
Though Sandra’s life was short, she lived a life full of joy and laughter. She took many adventures, was always ready to help a friend or family member in need and loved to make people laugh.
She loved to play practical jokes on people and spend time at the beach. She loved life and the people in it. She will be missed dearly.
Her family is asking for donations to neuromyelitis optic spectrum disorder research. Memorial service to be held in the summer.
Fly high, baby girl! Until we meet again.