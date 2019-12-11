Tammy McClain

Tammy G. Allen McClain passed away on Dec. 3, 2019, in The Dalles, Oregon. She was born in Yakima on Feb. 22, 1965, to Robert L. Allen and Jeana Allen (Wamsley) Holtmann. She was 54 years old at the time of her passing.
She is survived by her mother Jeana Holtmann and step-father Richard Holtmann of White Salmon; sisters Tina Beebe of Carson, Tonya Grass of Dallas, Ore., LeAnna Allen of Australia and Robin Murry of California; daughters Tasha Reece of White Salmon, Lacy Allen Holtmann of White Salmon and Heather McClain of Boise, Idaho; seven grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father Robert Allen and her brother Richard Todd.
A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Husum Church of God ( 211 Main Street, Husum).
Donations may be made in Tammy’s name to My Life Directive Foundation (c/o 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Ore., 97031).
