Thomas Bond

Thomas Elmer Bond, 93, passed away on Sept. 13, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. Tom was born Dec. 20, 1925, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Roscoe and Marguerite (Long) Bond, the second of three children and only boy.
An avid storyteller, his first material came from growing up on Euclid Avenue in East Los Angeles where it seemed as though most of his extended family lived. At 17, he enlisted in the US Navy during WW2, served in the Pacific and participated in liberation of the Philippine Islands. It was there that his epic stories of giant rats and lizards were crafted. After the war, he returned home to finish high school, going onto Pasadena Junior College where he trained as a master meat cutter. He married Helen Graham and had two sons, Thomas and Steven.
After his divorce, Tom relocated to White Salmon where he became the meat cutter at Town & Country Market. There he met Dolly, and they were married April 30, 1963. Over the next few years, Peggy, Patrick and Paul were born. Tom and Dolly later owned “Bond’s Speedi Market.” In 1984, they moved to Woodland to operate the meat department at Shop & Kart, returning home to White Salmon in 1989 to retire at Beth El Shalom.
Tom was a member of the VFW and Knights of Columbus. He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. His hobbies included avoiding attention, fishing, new cars, telling tall tales and watching his children and grandchildren’s sporting events. He did not, however, like to umpire. He liked the Rams, when they were in LA the first time. He loved Hershey bars, fixing things and laughing at a good joke. He continued making his family laugh even in the last hours of his life.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Betty and Peggy, and his stepson Randy. He was followed in death five days after his passing by his son, Steven. Now he won’t have to fish alone.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dolly, as well as children Tom of Chico, Calif., Peggy Hoole (Greg) of Battle Ground, Patrick (Heidi) of Stevenson, and Paul (Kara) of Vancouver, 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren (most got the funny gene). He will be deeply missed. But his stories will live on.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family suggests contributions in Tom’s name be made to Heart of Hospice, Hood River.
