Thomas Eldred

Thomas Earl Eldred was born July 23, 1948, in Portland, Ore., to Robert and Margaret Jacob Eldred. He was the youngest of four siblings.
His older sister was quite disappointed that she didn’t have a new sister Sally Margaret. Despite the disappointment, she developed a strong bond with her little brother.
Tom grew up along the Columbia River where, in the summer, the river and Government Island were his playground. He loved to hunt, fish and play sports.
He graduated from Evergreen High School, attended Clark and Central Washington College where he graduated with a teaching degree.
In 1970, he took his first teaching job in the small rural community of Glenwood in Klickitat County. At first, he intended to move on to a larger school where he could coach football, but remained in Glenwood where he taught school, and coached for 41 years.
Tom passed away at his home Dec. 09, 2019, from Myelodysplastic syndrome.
He is survived by his wife Laurene, son Dan (Suzanne) of Washougal, daughter Abbie of Kelso, son Jacob (Gina) of Glenwood and son Tye (Melissa) of Washougal, grandchildren Tanner, Caleb, Nahaleigh, Isabel, Sophia and Thomas, sister Sheryl (William) Fletcher, Hornby Island British Columbia, brothers, Jim (June), Lake Stevens, Don, Pomeroy, and numerous nieces and nephews who traveled to Glenwood for a memorable Thanksgiving with their Uncle Tom.
A memorial service is planned for later in the spring.
Donations may be made to Providence Hospice of the Gorge or to the Glenwood Homemakers School Fund, PO Box 11, Glenwood, Wash. 98619.