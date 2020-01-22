He worked at Fred Meyer in The Dalles, Ore. He had a smile that lit up a room. His heart overflowed with the amount of love he had for everyone and everything that he was passionate about.
He had a wonderful sense of humor and he made it his mission to make everybody laugh even if he was having a bad day. He was selfless and always put other people before himself in any situation. He had so many friends and considered them family, especially his coworkers at Fred Meyer.
For anyone who likes coffee and knew him, Starbucks at Fred Meyer in The Dalles, Ore., named a drink after him which is called “The Travis.” This drink is five shots of espresso, two pumps vanilla, two pumps caramel then filled with heavy cream. Please try one, he would have loved that I shared that with everybody and in a way every time there’s somebody that goes and orders one it will show that Travis is being thought of and his memory lives on.
He married Trisha Dollarhyde in March of 2017 and they had a baby girl named Tristin in 2018. Travis said that she was a “daddy’s girl” and “the love of his life.” His memory will live on in each of our hearts. A life taken away so young at the hands of a drunk driver.
He is survived by his mother Anita Crow, father James Atchley, his brothers Jesse Atchley, Jacob Atchley, Michael Crow, his sister Kiara Flickinger, his grandmother Sharon Atchley, his daughter Tristin Atchley and his wife Trisha Atchley.
“Your time as a caterpillar has expired. your wings are ready... fly”