Zon passed away at the Hood River Care Center Thanksgiving eve. Zon fell at home where he fractured two ribs and passed six days later.
He was born to William Augusta Sprinkle and Mattie Hollaway Sprinkle in North Carolina. His mother had wanted girls and had given them names (Connie and Zonnie) prior to giving birth to her twin boys on April 1, 1916. They went by Zon and Con. He loved being an April Fool’s baby all 103 years 8 months of his life! He used to change the numbers backwards so when he was 81 he would say he was 18.
Zon and his brothers were making moonshine one night. When the Revenuers came, he told his brothers to run in different directions. A Revenuer called out, I got one over here; his brother said you better hang onto me then! They got arrested and the judge asked Con, how old are you? Con said 20. The Judge then asked Zon, how old are you? Zon said 20 too. The judge said how can you be 22 if your twin is 20? Zon ended up on a chain gang for 11 months. He got to drive the truck carrying the prison guard. One day the guard told Zon to drive on down the road until he had him stop and directed him to go over there under that bush and get me that jug of whiskey! The guard got so drunk that Zon had him give his rifle to him and helped him get back in the truck at which time he drove him back to the chain gang.
He married Beulah May Adams. We all called her Boots. One day he was with Boots in front of the hardware store and he said, “Do you want to get married?” She said yes and he said right now? She said yes! He went into the store and brought out the storekeeper who was also a minister! The minister asked if they wanted to go inside, and Zon said no, right here is fine! He laughed so hard. We loved hearing his stories especially with his southern drawl.
Zon came to Washington in the early 40s and worked on the Guler place raising pigs for Bill Bauguess! Then he went to work as a logger for Gib Gross and went to Alaska. Gib passed away so Boots and him came back to B.Z. Corner. He logged for Bill Whitehall, Ray Verley, and SD&S for many years.
Zon loved to fish for sturgeon in the Columbia River and salmon in Drano Lake and on the bench at Underwood!! He hunted elk, deer, geese and ducks with many friends including Al Warner and Mac McDavid! He was a beekeeper and loved to make wine from the grapes he grew! He was an avid gardener that was the envy of everyone. Keith Kreps was a great help in providing the BS for the garden.
Zon did a lot of woodworking and made toy exploding outhouses, flowers and many more items! He sold them at the Trout Lake Saturday market for many years! Zon loved his animals. He had 9 cats at one time and a pet skunk. One day he went into the kitchen to get something out of the refrigerator and there was a grocery bag on the floor. It moved and a skunk came out, Zon said if you don’t bother me, I won’t bother you! He said he just wandered on out the back door! Zon had pet squirrels in his shed. He had a little orphaned deer he cared for until it grew up and he told it to go on now! Zon always loved to play cards. He played cribbage a month before he passed and most usually won. His mind was so sharp. He will surely be missed by many! He had several nieces and nephews he loved very much!
Many thanks for his neighbors Jeff Gross who was always there for him, Roy and Dottie Moulton for all the joy they brought Zon and especially Belinda and Juan Nares for taking such great care of Zon for over 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, six brothers and two sisters. He will surely be missed by many!
Zon is survived by his son, Randolph Sprinkle and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Zon at Anna and Dale O’Donnell’s home on Saturday,
April 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. att 1520 Hwy. 141, 2 ½ miles above B.Z. Corners. Potluck is welcome but not necessary! Come one and all and share your stories.