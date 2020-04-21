Thanks for the ways to help in these difficult times (“How to Help during COVID-19” by Trisha Walker, Columbia Gorge News, April 15). We can also make a difference by talking to our members of Congress.
Let them know America needs rent relief: One-third of renters were unable to pay rent in April. A national moratorium on evictions and $100 billion rent relief are needed in the next relief package, along with a 15 percent increase in SNAP (food stamps). Our calls, letters, and virtual visits to our representatives asking for this can help stem the flood to homelessness. Together our requests can help insure the next national relief package battles hunger, homelessness, and the pandemic.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Wash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.