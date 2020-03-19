WHITE SALMON, Wash. In response to Covid-19, Skyline Health is implementing temporary visitation restrictions to help protect its patients and visitors. Effective Monday, March 16, Skyline Health is prohibiting visitation to its hospital in-patient floor.
“We understand the importance of visitation, however given the concern related to Covid-19, it is more practical to call, text, email or facetime,” said Kate Black, Skyline Health’s infection preventionist. “Our goal in putting these restrictions in place is to slow the spread of this respiratory virus and protect our community.”
Visitation restriction will be in place until further notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.