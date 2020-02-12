Jump shot

Columbia High senior Dorothy Carrillo puts up a shot against King’s Way’s Piper Meek during a Feb. 5 Trico League showdown in Miller Gym. The Bruins fell to the Knights by a score of 50-41 but regrouped to defeat Castle Rock here last Friday, 58-37.
After 10 Trico League games, Columbia High and Stevenson finished tied for third place at 5-5. Because the they split their regular-season meetings, the two teams were forced to playoff Tuesday for a spot in the Southwest District Girls Basketball Tournament.
The Bruins (12-8) beat Castle Rock at home last Friday for their fifth league win while the Bulldogs (11-9) defeated Seton Prep, 67-49.
CHS lost at home to Stevenson, 56-43, on Jan. 7. The Bruins avenged that setback with a 61-59 overtime win at Stevenson on Jan. 24.
“It’s been a remarkable season for a team with one senior and five freshmen,” said Bruins Coach Don Struck.
The winner of Tuesday’s district play-in game (result too late for this week’s issue) will travel to Montesano on Thursday to play those Bulldogs in a loser-out game. A win at Evergreen League No. 2 Montesano would propel either Columbia or Steven-son into another loser-out game against Trico No. 1 La Center there on Saturday.
The Top Two teams in the six-team district tourney will qualify for the Regional Playoffs the weekend of Feb. 28-29.
The Southwest District Tournament moves to Rochester High School of Feb. 19 for the championship game and a consolation game to determine who will play the championship game loser on Feb. 21 for the district’s No. 2 Regional berth. That game is scheduled to be played at W.F. West HS in Chehalis.
At Columbia 58, Castle Rock 37: Mya Aman had 16 points, 10 steals, and 10 rebounds to lead the Bruins to victory last Friday. CHS led 30-9 at halftime.
Maggie Bryan followed with 14 points and Sydney Aman scored 12. Keri Hylton, still hobbled by an ankle sprain but able to play, “had her best game” with 8 points and 6 rebounds, Bruins Coach Don Struck said.
Chloe Clifford added 8 points and played her usual solid defense.

Tags

Recommended for you