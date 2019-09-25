Columbia High became the first team to score on Montesano this football season but its two touchdowns came in a 54-14 losing effort here last Friday.

It was CHS’s first in three 2019 starts.

The Bruins allowed a touchdown on the Bulldogs’ game-opening drive but took a brief 7-6 lead with 7:07 left in the first quarter after Zavier Smith’s point-after kick topped off defensive back Austin Charters’ 80 fumble return for touchdown.

That didn’t faze the visitors, who would have run back the ensuing kickoff points if not for a TD-saving ankle tackle by Ryan Howard along the Montesano sideline.

Montesano found another way to score instead and took a 12-7 lead with 6:02 left in the quarter.

The Bulldogs steadily pulled away to lead 33-7 at halftime and 47-7 after three quarters.

On two occasions, Bruins Coach Dan Smith felt compelled to go for it on fourth down in CHS territory to try to establish some momentum. CHS came up short both times and Montesano capitalized on the good field position.

Columbia got on the scoreboard a second time with 3:33 remaining on a run by Alarick Blankenship. A 44-yard reception by Elijah Nielsen got CHS in scoring position.

“We got beat by a team that was better than we were Friday,” Bruins Coach Dan Smith said. “Monte was able to dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. They were very good at getting off of blocks and plugging up holes.”

The Bulldogs limited the Bruins to 112 yards of total offense. Charters ran for a team-high 24 yards and completed 2-of-9 passes for 51 yards with two interceptions.

Howard had an interception for CHS. Bowen Durkee and Stanley Hylton each finished with 10 tackles.