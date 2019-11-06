Columbia High seniors shared the spotlight last Friday in their career-ending 50-7 1A Trico League victory over Stevenson in Bruin Stadium.
The Bruins put up 359 yards of total offense and held the Bulldogs to 74, including -7 yards rushing.
“The most important thing,” said Bruins Coach Dan Smith, “was bringing the Gorge Bowl back to CHS.”
Stevenson had won the last two Gorge Bowl games, albeit by close scores. The Bulldogs were never in last Friday’s contest.
“Defensively we did exactly what we had game-planned: get them into third-and-long, create a short field for us, and score,” Smith said.
Durkee paced the defense with 10 total tackles. In the takeaway department, Smith made two interceptions while Ryan Howard had one.
CHS led 16-0 after one quarter and 37-0 at halftime. The running clock commenced in the third quarter on a 51-yard run by senior Bowen Dur-kee, who capped his career with a two-touchdown, 114-yard performance on the ground.
Senior Alarick Blankenship tallied the Bruins’ first touchdown and senior Zavier Smith kicked the first of six successful point-after tries to give CHS a 9-0 lead.
The Bruins scored first when they tackled Stevenson’s punter in his end zone.
“A couple of seniors were able to score for the first time,” noted Bruins Coach Dan Smith. Smith reached the end zone on a 51-yard run in the second quarter that boosted the lead to 30-0 and Cody Eckman logged the team’s last 6-pointer of the night.
“Offensively we had a goal of not punting and were able to meet that,” Smith said.
The Bruins rushed for 335 yards in 30 attempts and attempted only nine passes. They kept the sticks moving in a positive direction and turned the ball over once via interception. They did not fumble.
Smith rushed for 94 yards on three carries. Austin Charters gained 74 on five carries with one touchdown.
