Columbia High girls basketball brushed off its first loss of the season with a wire-to-wire 46-33 non-conference victory here last Saturday over the Riverside Pirates of Boardman, Ore.
It was the Bruins’ sixth victory in seven starts.
CHS led 16-0 after one quarter and 21-0 before Riverside tallied its first point with 5:03 left in the half. The Pirates got their first basket at the 3:52 mark to make it 21-3.
The Bruins led 27-8 at halftime and 40-18 after three quarters. They enjoyed their biggest lead at 46-19 with 5:29 to go in the game.
Bruins Coach Don Struck attributed the good start to a pressure defense that created turnovers that led to numerous fast-break baskets.
Mya Aman finished with a game-high 15 points and 7 rebounds. Sydney Aman had 14 points and 6 rebounds.
Maggie Bryan scored 8 points, and Keri Hylton had 7 points and 6 rebounds.
At Goldendale 51, Columbia 47: The Dec. 17 non-league game got away from the Bruins in the final 1:30. A 3-pointer followed by free throws secured the win for the Timberwolves and dealt the Bruins their first loss.
Maggie Bryan had a big game in CHS’s rematch with Goldendale. She provided 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals. Chloe Clifford played stellar defense and chipped in 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals.
