Columbia High volleyball clinched fourth place in final 1A Trico League standings with a pair of home-court wins in straight sets.

The Bruins, who had been  eliminated from SW District playoff contention the week before, began the final week of the 2019 regular season with 25-18, 25-15, 25-12 wins on Oct. 29 over the visiting Seton Prep Cougars.

Kendall Clark scored nine kills and recorded two scoring blocks.

Hannah Polkinghorn tallied six kills and Paris Hap-pel finished with three kills and five blocks.

Veronica Guzman-Garcia passed for 16 set assists and Mya Aman played a perfect defensive match.

Bruins Coach Jenny Hal-lead singled out Clark and Happel for special recognition.

“Kendall stepped up and took charge on the net, and Paris did a great job of blocking her opponents.”

On Thursday, Oct. 31, the Bruins feted their five seniors, Happel, Guzman-Garcia, Lexi Brock, Elia Escobar, and Dorothy Carrillo, during a pre-game ceremony.

Then, they went out and won the match against their rivals in three sets to send the seniors off winners.

The Bruins skunked the Bulldogs, 25-12, 25-5, 25-8.

Polkinghorn delivered a team-high seven kills, while Clark had six kills and two scoring blocks.

Happel added five kills, in part thanks to the passing of Guzman-Garcia, who ended up with 20 assists.

