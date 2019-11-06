Columbia High volleyball clinched fourth place in final 1A Trico League standings with a pair of home-court wins in straight sets.
The Bruins, who had been eliminated from SW District playoff contention the week before, began the final week of the 2019 regular season with 25-18, 25-15, 25-12 wins on Oct. 29 over the visiting Seton Prep Cougars.
Kendall Clark scored nine kills and recorded two scoring blocks.
Hannah Polkinghorn tallied six kills and Paris Hap-pel finished with three kills and five blocks.
Veronica Guzman-Garcia passed for 16 set assists and Mya Aman played a perfect defensive match.
Bruins Coach Jenny Hal-lead singled out Clark and Happel for special recognition.
“Kendall stepped up and took charge on the net, and Paris did a great job of blocking her opponents.”
On Thursday, Oct. 31, the Bruins feted their five seniors, Happel, Guzman-Garcia, Lexi Brock, Elia Escobar, and Dorothy Carrillo, during a pre-game ceremony.
Then, they went out and won the match against their rivals in three sets to send the seniors off winners.
The Bruins skunked the Bulldogs, 25-12, 25-5, 25-8.
Polkinghorn delivered a team-high seven kills, while Clark had six kills and two scoring blocks.
Happel added five kills, in part thanks to the passing of Guzman-Garcia, who ended up with 20 assists.
