At the midway point of 1A Trico League girls basketball season, Columbia High sits in a three-way tie for second place with Stevenson and King’s Way of Vancouver.
The Bruins (10-5 overall) won two of three Trico contests last week to improve to 3-2 in league standings. One of those wins came last Friday in their rematch with the Steven-son Bulldogs in Miller Gym.
Columbia beat Stevenson, 61-59, in overtime on freshman Teagan Blankenship’s 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
“That was the most intense and well-played contest that I have seen in many years,” said Bruins Coach Don Struck. “Both teams battled with everything they had as the Bruins got the win and tied Stevenson for second in league with five games to go.”
It was a tightly contested game throughout all 32 minutes of regulation. The Bruins held a 12-10 edge after one quarter and a 26-24 lead at the intermission. The score after three quarters was 43-40, CHS.
The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter, however, outscoring the Bruins 12-9 to forge a tie at 52-all at the end of regulation.
Late in overtime, Stevenson took a 59-58 lead. According to Struck, Blankenship “calmly drained a 3-pointer to secure the victory in spectacular fashion.”
Maggie Bryan and Sydney Aman led the way. Bryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 steals, while Aman contributed 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 steals. Blankenship finished with 10 points and 7 rebounds.
Columbia 78, at Castle Rock 49: The Bruins led 36-22 at halftime last Wednesday, then pulled away in the second half.
Sydney Aman scored 19 points, Maggie Bryan had 17, and Mya Aman added 15 as the Bruins led from start to finish.
La Center 53, at Columbia 24: The first-place Wildcats led 12-7 after one quarter of the Jan. 20 contest. The score was 32-14 at halftime and 42-22 after three quarters.
Mya Aman’s 8 points were tops for the Bruins, who struggled to score the ball versus a taller Wildcats lineup.
