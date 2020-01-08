Girls hoops Jan. 1
Columbia High girls basketball wrapped up its non-conference schedule last Saturday at home with a 56-30 victory over Fort Vancouver.
“We played our best game so far,” said Bruins Coach Don Struck. The Bruins improved to 7-3 with their second win over the Trappers from Vancouver.
Mya Aman, with 15 points, was high-point girls for Columbia. Maggie Bryan posted a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds, to go with three assists and two steals.
Teagan Blankenship and Sydney Aman each chipped in 7 points. Chloe Clifford finished with 5 assists, 5 steals, and 4 rebounds.
Last Friday the Bruins played their final non-league road game at Corbett. The Bruins fell to the Cardinals, 65-48.
Columbia trailed 19-7 after one quarter but clawed its way back to pull within 28-25 by halftime and 43-42 at the end of three quarters before the Bruins “ran out of gas,” Struck said.
Bryan tossed in a team-high 15 points while Sydney Aman pitched in 12 and Keri Hylton added 9 points.
Hylton led CHS in rebounding with 8 rebounds. Alise Gimlin gathered 5 boards.
At Lyle/Wishram 63, Klickitat/Glen-wood 28: Jade Childers scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Cougars past the Van-dals in non-league action last Friday in Lyle.
Lizzie Hawkins also had a good game at the offensive end as she finished with 16 points. Madison Olson ended up with 12.
For Klickitat/Glenwood, Nahaleigh Schuster led the way with 12 points. Chloe Wenz scored 5 and Laney Tuthill had 4.
The victory elevated Lyle/Wishram’s record to 5-4 while Klickitat/Glenwood dropped to 3-6.
Coming up: Columbia High started 1A Trico League play on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Stevenson. The Bruins are at home on Jan. 9 against the Seton Prep Cougars.
Lyle/Wishram visited the Riverside Pirates on Jan. 7 in Boardman, Ore., for the first of two games. The Pirates come to Lyle on Jan. 14. The Cougars are at home Friday against the Yakama Nation Eagles.

