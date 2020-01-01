Trout Lake and Lyle/Wishram girls basketball teams both posted two wins last weekend at the Mt. Adams Shootout in Trout Lake.
The host Mustangs (6-4) defeated the Vashon Island Pirates on Friday, 63-28, then beat the Riverside Christian Crusaders of Yakima on Saturday, 69-32.
Lyle/Wishram’s Cougars (4-4) prevailed over Riverside in Friday’s first game, 39-34. They capped their tournament on Saturday with a 44-35 victory against Vashon Island.
Trout Lake 69, Riverside 32: The Mus-tangs pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Crusaders 21-8 to take a 38-21 halftime lead. The score after three quarters was 57-23.
Isabella Dean tossed in a game-high 24 points for Trout Lake. Peyton Allaway add-ed 14 and Wynsome Painter chipped in 11.
Lyle/Wishram 44, Vashon 35: Sonya Rubio scored 6 of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter to help break open a tight game.
The Cougars led 16-10 after one quarter, 23-20 at halftime and 29-27 after three quarters.
Rubio and Jade Childers (10 points) both connected for 3-pointers in the last quarter. Lizzie Hawkins pitched in 4 of her 8 points during the Cougars’ closing run.
Lyle/Wishram 39, Riverside 34: Jade Childers scored 15 points and Sonya Rubio had 12 as the Cougars overcame a 27-20 third-quarter deficit.
Rubio knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 10 of her points in the fourth quarter. Childers tallied 6 points in the period, including a key 3-pointer.
Defensively, the Cougars held the Crusa-ders to 7 points.
Graysen Swanson of Riverside (1-6) led all scorers with 23 points.
Trout Lake 63, Vashon 28: Individual statistics and team scoring by quarters were unavailable for this game at this week’s press deadline.
